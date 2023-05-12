Lainey Wilson and Ex NFL Player Devlin Hodges Make Red Carpet Debut

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges are red carpet official.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer and the former NFL quarterback arrived arm in arm together at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening.

"I brought me a hot date tonight," Wilson told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, he's looking like a snack over there, ain't he? I said, 'You know what, you can be my date but you can't steal my thunder.'"

While reps for Wilson and Hodges did not immediately return The Messenger's requests for comment, People magazine confirmed the pair are dating.

At the ACMs, Wilson — who took home four awards and performed twice — donned a sleek olive green look with a sultry top, cape, and bellbottoms. An oversized hat with lace trim completed her attire. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player kept his look semi-casual with a light blue blazer, jeans, and a cowboy hat.

Later that evening, Wilson won album of the year for Bell Bottom Country, female artist of the year, music event of the year, and visual media of the year.

Hodges celebrated Wilson's wins on his Instagram Story and posted a brief clip of the two walking together.

He wrote over the footage, "Who's the real winner tonight?" In it, Wilson said, "Winner winner chicken dinner."

Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges attend ACM Awards

Last month, Hodges reacted to a fan who tweeted that Wilson rocked his jersey at a concert.

"Did she really?!?! Y’all are lying !!!!@laineywilson holla at me !!" he wrote, adding a football emoji.

Wilson replied, "This is me hollerin," with a cowboy hat emoji.

Days earlier, he revealed via Twitter he wanted to slide in the country star's DMs and tweeted on April 2, "Lainey Wilson damnnn she’s so gooooood."

During her acceptance speech for female artist of the year, Wilson confessed, "I can't believe I just met Dolly Parton," after the country icon presented her with the honor.

She called the win "absolutely insane" and ended with a message "for the little girls watching this."

"This right here stands for hard work. If you're gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer."