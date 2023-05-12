The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lainey Wilson and Ex NFL Player Devlin Hodges Make Red Carpet Debut

    The singer and former NFL quarterback arrived arm in arm together at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges are red carpet official.

    The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer and the former NFL quarterback arrived arm in arm together at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening.

    "I brought me a hot date tonight," Wilson told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, he's looking like a snack over there, ain't he? I said, 'You know what, you can be my date but you can't steal my thunder.'"

    While reps for Wilson and Hodges did not immediately return The Messenger's requests for comment, People magazine confirmed the pair are dating.

    Read More

    At the ACMs, Wilson who took home four awards and performed twice donned a sleek olive green look with a sultry top, cape, and bellbottoms. An oversized hat with lace trim completed her attire. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player kept his look semi-casual with a light blue blazer, jeans, and a cowboy hat.

    Later that evening, Wilson won album of the year for Bell Bottom Country, female artist of the year, music event of the year, and visual media of the year.

    Hodges celebrated Wilson's wins on his Instagram Story and posted a brief clip of the two walking together.

    He wrote over the footage, "Who's the real winner tonight?" In it, Wilson said, "Winner winner chicken dinner."

    Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges
    Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges attend ACM Awards

    Last month, Hodges reacted to a fan who tweeted that Wilson rocked his jersey at a concert.

    "Did she really?!?! Y’all are lying !!!!@laineywilson holla at me !!" he wrote, adding a football emoji.

    Wilson replied, "This is me hollerin," with a cowboy hat emoji.

    Days earlier, he revealed via Twitter he wanted to slide in the country star's DMs and tweeted on April 2, "Lainey Wilson damnnn she’s so gooooood."

    During her acceptance speech for female artist of the year, Wilson confessed, "I can't believe I just met Dolly Parton," after the country icon presented her with the honor.

    She called the win "absolutely insane" and ended with a message "for the little girls watching this."

    "This right here stands for hard work. If you're gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.