'Laguna Beach' Star Casey Reinhardt and Sean Brown Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Conrad
Entertainment.
‘Laguna Beach’ Star Casey Reinhardt and Sean Brown Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Conrad

The couple is already parents to daughter Kensington and son Sean Jr.

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
‘Laguna Beach’ star Casey Beau Brown and husband Sean Brown announce they are expecting baby No. 3. Casey Beau Brown/Instagram

It's officially a party of five in the Brown household.

Casey Brown (née Reinhardt) and her husband Sean Brown welcomed their third baby on Monday.

"Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy! 👶🏼💙 Conrad Sean Brown was born on 7-17-2023 weighing in at 7 lbs 14oz and 23 inches long. Thank you to my amazing husband @seanmbrown1 for being the most incredible partner and the world's best OB @drlisakaramardian for making my 3rd birthing experience with you just as perfect as the next!" Casey wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside photos of the newborn.

She added, "Thank you God for another angel baby for us to love! 💙 We are complete 🥰 Brown party of 5!"

In February, the couple announced they were expanding their family with daughter Kensington and son Sean Jr. gaining another sibling. 

"We made a wish and it came true," Casey wrote on Instagram. "God blessed us with the precious gift of you!  We are so excited to share the amazing news that our family is growing!! Baby #3 coming this summer!"

'Laguna Beach' star Casey Beau Brown
'Laguna Beach' star Casey Beau Brown showcases her baby bump at 20 weeks.Casey Beau Brown/Instagram

Just days later, the former Laguna Beach star confirmed she was expecting a baby boy by sharing a photo with matching blue Nike sneakers. 

Since then, the couple has been creating plenty of unforgettable memories while also preparing for the arrival of their newborn.

In between Sean Jr.'s soccer games and Kensigton's cheer competitions, the family enjoyed an unforgettable spring break in April. As for Casey, she managed to serve as the chairperson for CHOC Foundation's annual gala in May before receiving a special baby shower from family and friends.

'Laguna Beach' star Casey Beau Brown and her husband Sean Brown
Casey Brown and her husband Sean Brown take their kids to see the Anaheim Ducks play at the Honda Center.Casey Beau Brown/Instagram

"Sean and I are beyond grateful to our family and friends who came together to celebrate our baby boy!!" Casey shared on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful afternoon surrounded by so much love… I want to cry thinking about it! I just feel so blessed!!"

Fans first met Casey when she appeared on MTV's Laguna Beach in 2005. While she made a brief appearance in The Hills as Lauren Conrad's friend, the Orange County resident chose to focus on her business ventures like Casey's Cupcakes before marrying Sean in 2016 and starting a family.

"I am constantly in awe of the father you are to our babies," Casey wrote on Instagram when praising her husband on Father's Day. "You are truly a dream. Thank you for being our best friend, our protector, and our biggest supporter. Thank you for this beautiful life you’ve given us. We love you and cherish you beyond!" 

