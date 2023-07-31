Lady Gaga is paying tribute to her late friend, the legendary Tony Bennett, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 96.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram Monday, Lady Gaga shared thoughtful and kind words to her longtime collaborator.

"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," she began in her post, which featured a touching photo of Gaga and Bennett sharing an embrace.

She continued, "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo."

Opening up about their connection, Gaga said "it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. 'Straight ahead,' he'd say."

She went on to salute Bennett for being "an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful."

Going beyond his life on the stage, Gaga noted that the iconic singer, "served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world."

Added the "Born This Way" singer: "I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye. Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter-- in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely--inspired."

She opened up about "Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s," stating that it "has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a persons life. There's such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life. But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could--being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply."

Leaving fans with a final message, she said, "I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett. If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don’t discount your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change. Don’t flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical. And pay attention to silence—some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all. I love you Tony. Love, Lady"

The pair's bond began in 2011 when they collaborated on a cover for "The Lady Is a Tramp" from the coming-of-age musical Babes in Arms. The song was featured on Bennett's Duets II album.

In September 2014, they released a joint album Cheek to Cheek.