Lady Gaga Celebrates Tony Bennett’s Life on the Late Singer’s Birthday

Lady Gaga is celebrating the life of her late friend Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling," the Gaga's Thursday Instagram post began. "But I'll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year. I'll celebrate you every time I'm on stage singing jazz music, every time I'm with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I'll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world."
The "A Star Is Born" actress wore a black dress in the accompanying photo, paired with a black beret and purse, while standing in front of a food truck.
The "Million Reasons" singer's message comes nearly two weeks after Bennett died on July 21. He was 96 years old.
Gaga, who collaborated with Bennett on their albums Love for Sale and Cheek to Cheek, initially took 10 days to publicly share her thoughts on his passing.
"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye. Though there were five decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn't matter — in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely — inspired."
Earlier Thursday, Bennett's wife Susan Benedetto and eldest son Danny Bennett also honored their loved one with an appearance on Good Morning America where they shared some of his final words.
"His last words to me were, 'Thank you,'" Danny revealed. "Can't say it better than that."
Benedetto added, "We would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day. Even if he had had a bad day or night, he didn't remember it. That was the only blessing."
