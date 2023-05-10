Charles Kelley is sharing new details about what led him to confront his alcohol abuse in rehab.
While appearing on CBS Mornings Wednesday, the Lady A singer recalled a vacation to Greece with his wife Cassie Kelley that changed his perspective on getting help.
“We got into an argument,” Charles, 41, shared with host Gayle King, “and I just turned my phone off in the middle of nowhere and just took off and stayed up drinking with all these random people I didn’t know and woke up.”
When he turned his phone back on, Charles said he realized eight friends were looking for him all night. For Cassie, who couldn’t sleep the entire evening, it was a turning point in their relationship.
- Ex Rudy Giuliani Employee Alleges Sexual Abuse and Racist, Alcohol-Fueled Rants
- Mike Tindall Doesn’t Regret Late Night with Wife Zara Before Coronation
- Dolph Lundgren Recalls 8 Years of Cancer Treatment Following 2015 Diagnosis
- The benefits of Dry January: What can a break from alcohol do for your health?
- The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer
“The next morning, I said, ‘You need help. You have to deal with this,’ and he said he knew,” Cassie shared. “He made a plan with his manager, and he flew directly from Greece to treatment.”
Charles, who is dad to 7-year-old son Ward, went to a rehab facility for a month where he learned there are degrees of alcoholics.
“Just because you’re not living on the street or waking up in the bush, it can get there, and it can get there really easily,” he said. “Cassie would tell me some stories about little things Ward would say that I didn’t even know he was noticing. ‘Daddy's talking a little funny. Y’all argue a lot.’ That crushed me. He’s the most important thing in my life hands down.”
Today, Charles is grateful for the support of his family and bandmates including Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott. Lady A has kicked off a brand-new summer tour, where Charles has the opportunity to perform his new song, “As Far as You Could,” which he describes as a goodbye letter to alcohol.
And while Charles acknowledged his behavior caused pain for those closest to him, he’s hoping his actions going forward show he’s a changed man.
“I can’t really say I’m sorry enough,” he said. “It’s going to take time to rebuild that.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment