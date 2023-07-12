‘LA Fire & Rescue’ Sneak Peek: Watch Firefighters and ‘Angels in the Sky’ Battle Unpredictable Brush Fire (Exclusive)
'Sometimes the difference between controlling the fire or it getting away might be one drop,' pilot Mike Sagely shared in an exclusive sneak peek of 'LA Fire & Rescue'
Not all heroes fight from the ground. As LA Fire & Rescue continues documenting stories of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, NBC's latest hit is ready to spotlight the fighters from the sky.
In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, titled "Angels in the Sky," cameras roll as fire stations come together to fight a growing brush fire. This time, however, viewers receive a rare glimpse into the heroes who try to fight the fire with water-dropping helicopters.
"That first initial attack with aircraft is really, really key to keep it from spreading and getting it out of control," air operations pilot Mike Sagely shares in the preview. "We work really closely with the crews and if we're dropping on a fireline, we want to try and get that water close enough to them but not so far away that we leave fire in between them to create or pose a danger to them."
Once the helicopter — known as a firehawk snorkel — receives 1,000 gallons of water in 60 seconds, it's time to determine where the need is greatest.
"The accuracy of our water drops are very important," Sagley explains. "Sometimes the difference between controlling the fire or it getting away might be one drop. Precision is mandatory."
And unfortunately, not everything goes as planned; in the clip, a firefighter is overheard on the radio saying one water drop was a miss causing the fire to flare up more.
As captain Dave Bauman explained, "Conditions change certainly with wind and terrain."
Find out how this firefight ends when LA Fire & Rescue airs Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment