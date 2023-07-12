‘LA Fire & Rescue’ Sneak Peek: Watch Firefighters and ‘Angels in the Sky’ Battle Unpredictable Brush Fire (Exclusive)

Not all heroes fight from the ground. As LA Fire & Rescue continues documenting stories of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, NBC's latest hit is ready to spotlight the fighters from the sky.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, titled "Angels in the Sky," cameras roll as fire stations come together to fight a growing brush fire. This time, however, viewers receive a rare glimpse into the heroes who try to fight the fire with water-dropping helicopters.

"That first initial attack with aircraft is really, really key to keep it from spreading and getting it out of control," air operations pilot Mike Sagely shares in the preview. "We work really closely with the crews and if we're dropping on a fireline, we want to try and get that water close enough to them but not so far away that we leave fire in between them to create or pose a danger to them."

Once the helicopter — known as a firehawk snorkel — receives 1,000 gallons of water in 60 seconds, it's time to determine where the need is greatest.

"The accuracy of our water drops are very important," Sagley explains. "Sometimes the difference between controlling the fire or it getting away might be one drop. Precision is mandatory."

And unfortunately, not everything goes as planned; in the clip, a firefighter is overheard on the radio saying one water drop was a miss causing the fire to flare up more.

As captain Dave Bauman explained, "Conditions change certainly with wind and terrain."

Find out how this firefight ends when LA Fire & Rescue airs Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.