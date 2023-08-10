How ‘LA Fire & Rescue’ Helped This Los Angeles Resident Gain a New Appreciation for Firefighters

Los Angeles residents know that the movie stars we see on the big screen aren't the only hometown heroes. But ever since Dick Wolf created the docuseries LA Fire & Rescue, millions of viewers have been reminded that the men and women who make up the Los Angeles County Fire Department deserve credit for what they do each and every day.

"It's a very dangerous job," Capt. Dan Olivas said in Wednesday's season finale. "Things can go wrong in an instant. You're risking your life for your guys, and they're risking their lives for you, and you're going into crazy situations."

Whether helping patients deliver babies in an ambulance, saving swimmers caught in beach rip currents or rescuing strangers out of burning buildings, these firefighters have reminded viewers that there's much more to the job than battling wildfires.

And no matter how unpredictable things get, they wouldn't want it any other way.

"That’s what our job is all about," Olivas said. "That's why I come to work every day. This is the greatest job in the world."

Captain Dan Olivas and his team appear in 'LA Fire & Rescue.' Chris Haston/NBC

That's not to say the job isn't without a mental and emotional burden. Throughout Season 1, firefighters opened up about the struggles they encounter when faced with death on the job.

"We see things people in the real world don't see," Olivas previously told The Messenger. "We see a lot of death, and it takes its toll on you. You're here a third of your life, and a lot of the calls that go on are a lot of death. It just takes its toll, and you take it home to your family, and there's a lot of stress."

Fortunately, there's a bond among team members at many stations that is focused on support. And the firefighters rally around a shared mission: Protect lives, the environment and property.

"For me, it wouldn't be difficult to go in and save someone," rookie firefighter Erin Scuoler said on the show. "I wouldn't have to think twice, 'Should I risk my life?' The answer is yes."

Firefighter Erin Scuoler appears in 'LA Fire & Rescue.' Chris Haston/NBC

Firefighter/paramedic Paco Lomeli added, "Everyone talks about heroes, and we didn't take this occupation to become heroes. Usually, people run away from these incidents, and there's a handful of us that run towards them. The gift itself is in the doing. That to me is the gift of being a firefighter."

Los Angeles residents get used to a lot of things — traffic jams, wildfire danger, late-night sirens, and even being surrounded by our Hollywood heroes. But in a city full of celebrities and influencers who dominate our screens, LA Fire & Rescue reminds us of the other heroes we might take for granted — even if they wouldn't call themselves that.

"We aren't anybody special," crew chief Johnny Gray III said on the show. "We're just normal men and women that just happen to wear the county badge."

LA Fire & Rescue airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.