Kylie Minogue to Launch Her 1st Las Vegas Residency at the Venetian’s New Venue

Kylie Minogue is coming to Vegas.

The Australian pop star announced Thursday that she'll soon hold a residency at Voltaire, a new nightlife destination at the Venetian Resort, beginning Nov. 3.

The engagement will follow the release of her new album, Tension, which is due on Sept. 22. The album notably features her global hit "Padam Padam," which Minogue debuted on American Idol in May.

According to a statement, the 1,000-seat Voltaire aims to blur "the lines between an intimate club, concert and non-stop entertainment venue."

Minogue apparently feels the venue is a good spot for her to hold not only her first residency in Las Vegas, but in the entire U.S. "The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist," she said in a statement. "My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that."

The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer has also tapped a designer who previously worked for Beyoncé and Mariah Carey to develop couture costumes for the residency.

The event space, which features "an immersive key-hole themed room design" with modern-day art deco, was designed by Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane, known for his work on Moulin Rouge, MJ on Broadway, the Academy Awards and the 2023 Met Gala.

Tickets to Minogue's residency go on sale Aug. 9.