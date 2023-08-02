Kylie Minogue Reveals Margot Robbie Would Be Her Biopic Dream Casting - The Messenger
Kylie Minogue Reveals Margot Robbie Would Be Her Biopic Dream Casting

Minogue is currently preparing for her first Las Vegas residency as well as her upcoming 16th studio album 'Tension'

Glenn Garner
Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a potential biopicAndreas Rentz/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is definitely a Barbie girl.

The Australian pop icon had clearly thought about who would play her in a potential biopic before E! News recently asked her to cast the lead role while discussing her upcoming album and Las Vegas residency.

"Margot Robbie, in my dreams," exclaimed Minogue. "She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

The singer's biopic buzz comes after Minogue dropped her hit summer single "Padam Padam" ahead of her upcoming 16th studio album Tension, which drops Sept. 22.

Minogue is also preparing for her first Las Vegas residency, which will also open Voltaire, a new nightlife destination at the Venetian Resort, on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, Robbie is coming off her massively successful starring role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is poised to pass the $1 billion global box office benchmark.

Let's just hope Robbie can do "The Loco-Motion."

Barbie is now playing in theaters, while Tension drops Sept. 22.

