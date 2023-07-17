Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have mended their relationship four years after the model's cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, a source tells The Messenger.

"Kylie and Jordyn have been in touch for a while now. It was hard for Kylie to cut Jordyn out of her life, but they did take time apart after the scandal," the insider notes, adding, "It was a devastating situation for Kylie, and a hard decision, but everyone has moved on at this point."

Over the weekend, the Life of Kylie alum and the model were spotted out with an entourage at the restaurant Sushi Park in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The source continues: "Kylie and Jordyn have had a friendship for the last year, but have kept it pretty private and low-key. They had to work at rebuilding. Although their friendship hasn’t been as close as it was before the Tristan scandal, they are definitely friendly now. They are starting to talk more and Kylie missed having Jordyn in her life. Everyone in the family has moved on from what happened years ago, and Kylie felt comfortable being in public with her."

Reps for Woods and Jenner did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Jenner and Woods had a falling out after the latter was photographed in February 2019 kissing Thompson, who had been in an on-off relationship with the makeup mogul's sister since 2016 and had previously cheated on the Good American co-founder. Woods, who had been living with Jenner at the time, moved out shortly after the scandal broke.

The following month, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to give her side of the story and take responsibility for her actions.

The aftermath of the fiasco was later featured during a Season 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June that same year.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Jenner said at the time. "She was just like, you know, crying the whole time, and I was just telling her, 'I'm scared of you now, that you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"