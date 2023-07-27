Kylie Jenner had some renaming regrets. In the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about the journey of naming her son, now officially Aire Webster. When he was born in February 2022, Jenner revealed his name was Wolf Webster; just a month later in March, she shared that his name, "isn't Wolf anymore." In January 2023, she said his name was now "Aire," which means "lion of God."

During an on-screen conversation with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner explained that she had officially begun the legal process of changing his name from Wolf to Aire, telling her friend she "always wanted a name for him that had meaning."

"The advice that I would give to you," she continued, "Is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him."

In a subsequent confessional, Jenner admitted that she never called her son Wolf and even cried in the shower after realizing what she'd done.

She said the name Wolf "wasn't even on the list," until someone told her about the name a day previously.

The mother of two then told Karanikolaou that she wanted to tell the world about Aire's new name so she could take her children in public without fear of what the world knew.

Aire's new moniker was made official in June 2023, when she filed to have her son's name legally changed, according to court documents.

When Jenner first announced his new name in January of the same year, she explained that she and co-parent Travis Scott, "just really didn't feel like it was him."

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she explained.

Elsewhere in the episode, the family celebrated Christmas 2022 and dealt with the death of Tristan Thompson's mom, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack in January 2023.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now available to stream in full on Hulu.