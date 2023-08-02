Kylie Jenner Transforms Into Mini Bratz Dolls for Limited Edition Collaboration - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kylie Jenner Transforms Into Mini Bratz Dolls for Limited Edition Collaboration

'I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll,' Jenner said when sharing a first look at the designs

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's passion for fashion has resulted in her very own Bratz dolls.

In the middle of Barbie mania, MGA Entertainment announced a new collaboration between its popular fashion doll brand Bratz and The Kardashians star.

Together, the duo is launching the first-ever celebrity Bratz collection that reimagines the reality star as a Bratz doll. Beginning with the new Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, the full line will be released over the coming weeks and spotlights some of Jenner's most memorable looks from the red carpet and beyond.

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," Jenner said in a statement. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!"

Read More

The collaboration will include six Bratz-ified Kylie minis to collect, each from key moments in her life including trips to the Met Gala and CFDA Fashion Awards.

The first-ever celebrity Bratz collection is launching with Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles
The first-ever celebrity Bratz collection is launching with Mini Bratz x Kylie CollectiblesMGA Entertainment

Each capsule comes with a Kylie Mini Bratz and an accessory such as Kylie’s beloved Italian greyhound Norman.

Plus, fans can shop items from the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectives now both online and in stores, at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and Walgreens stores. 

"Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said. “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.