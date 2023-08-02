Kylie Jenner Transforms Into Mini Bratz Dolls for Limited Edition Collaboration

Kylie Jenner's passion for fashion has resulted in her very own Bratz dolls.
In the middle of Barbie mania, MGA Entertainment announced a new collaboration between its popular fashion doll brand Bratz and The Kardashians star.
Together, the duo is launching the first-ever celebrity Bratz collection that reimagines the reality star as a Bratz doll. Beginning with the new Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, the full line will be released over the coming weeks and spotlights some of Jenner's most memorable looks from the red carpet and beyond.
"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," Jenner said in a statement. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!"
The collaboration will include six Bratz-ified Kylie minis to collect, each from key moments in her life including trips to the Met Gala and CFDA Fashion Awards.
Each capsule comes with a Kylie Mini Bratz and an accessory such as Kylie’s beloved Italian greyhound Norman.
Plus, fans can shop items from the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectives now both online and in stores, at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and Walgreens stores.
"Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said. “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today."
