Kylie Jenner is used to topping lists but she recently ceded a spot to a famous soccer player.

According to HopperHQ's annual list of the top earners on Instagram, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur dropped down to number two recently.

Who succeeded her as 2022's top celebrity earner on Instagram? Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he'll never return to European soccer, adding that the Saudi Pro League is better than MLS. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

In 2022, Ronaldo had more followers than Jenner (he had 442,267,575 to her 338,626,294) and earned an estimated $2,397,000 per post. Jenner's cost per post for 2022 is estimated at $1,835,000.

Rounding out the top 5 for 2022:

Lionel Messi: 327,954,875 followers and $1,777,000 per post

Selena Gomez: 320,082,515 followers and $1,735,000 per post

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: 315,999,932 and $1,713,000 per post

Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics famously made the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes (a title that has since been rescinded amidst debate). The brand has since expanded into skincare and baby products.

While she is no longer the head of the brand (after having sold a majority share to Coty, reportedly for $1.2 billion, in 2019), she remains the face of it. The founder is also reportedly looking to reactivate her swimwear line.