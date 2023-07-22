Kylie Jenner Reportedly Makes Nearly $2 Million Per Instagram Post But Loses Top Spot to This Soccer Star
The reality star and entrepreneur used to hold the top spot but was unseated last year, according to HopperHQ's latest list
Kylie Jenner is used to topping lists but she recently ceded a spot to a famous soccer player.
According to HopperHQ's annual list of the top earners on Instagram, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur dropped down to number two recently.
Who succeeded her as 2022's top celebrity earner on Instagram? Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Kylie Jenner Says She Regrets Having a Boob Job at 19: ‘I Had Beautiful Breasts’
- Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Changed Her Son’s Name from Wolf to Aire: ‘Find Your Name Before the Hormones Start Raging’
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Give Peace a Chance
- Travis Scott Seemingly Shades Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ‘Have Been in Touch for a While,’ but Had to ‘Work at Rebuilding’: Source
In 2022, Ronaldo had more followers than Jenner (he had 442,267,575 to her 338,626,294) and earned an estimated $2,397,000 per post. Jenner's cost per post for 2022 is estimated at $1,835,000.
Rounding out the top 5 for 2022:
- Lionel Messi: 327,954,875 followers and $1,777,000 per post
- Selena Gomez: 320,082,515 followers and $1,735,000 per post
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: 315,999,932 and $1,713,000 per post
Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics famously made the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes (a title that has since been rescinded amidst debate). The brand has since expanded into skincare and baby products.
While she is no longer the head of the brand (after having sold a majority share to Coty, reportedly for $1.2 billion, in 2019), she remains the face of it. The founder is also reportedly looking to reactivate her swimwear line.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment