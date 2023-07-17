Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Give Peace a Chance - The Messenger
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Give Peace a Chance

The ex-BFFs reunited Saturday after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal tore them apart

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have apparently mended their estranged friendship after it was torn apart four years ago by the cheating scandal involving NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The pair and their entourage were captured by paparazzi heading out to dinner Saturday night to a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Jenner wore a sleek black-and-white ensemble, while Woods was decked out in a form-fitting red, orange, and blue dress. She posted a selfie on Sunday afternoon wearing the same dress.

The former besties met in 2012 and became close friends, living together and working with each other on projects, including the Life With Kylie reality series and the Kylie x Jordyn collection for the Kylie Cosmetics line.

Their friendship, however, was derailed when Woods revealed she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in February 2019. The NBA star was involved with Jenner’s older half-sister Khloé Kardashian at the time.

