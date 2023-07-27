Kylie Jenner Says She Regrets Having a Boob Job at 19: ‘I Had Beautiful Breasts’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner Says She Regrets Having a Boob Job at 19: ‘I Had Beautiful Breasts’

In the season finale of 'The Kardashians,' the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she wishes she had 'never gotten' her breasts done to begin with

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In this case, Kylie Jenner hopes her daughter doesn't follow her example. In the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about her history of plastic surgery. During an on-screen conversation with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner admitted she had a breast augmentation "six months" before having daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, "not thinking I would have a child when I was 20."

"Like, they were still healing!" she exclaimed. The 25-year-old went on to recall that she "had beautiful breasts. Like, natural tits."

Karanikolaou agreed, saying the body parts "sat perfectly."

"Just gorgeous," Jenner said. "Like, perfect size. Perfect everything. And I just wish obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Read More

The mother of two then recommended that those interested in breast augmentation should "wait until after children."

"Obviously, I have a daughter too," she said. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and I wish I could just be her and do it all differently, 'cause I wouldn't touch anything."

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the 2014 Billboard Music AwardsBryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Previously, Jenner hadn't admitted to receiving any surgical procedures. On the previous episode of the Hulu reality show, she pushed back against the narrative that she'd gotten "surgery to change her whole face," instead saying that she's "only gotten fillers."

During the same conversation with Karanikolaou, Jenner opened up about changing her son's name from Wolf to Aire, telling her friend that she "always wanted a name for him that had meaning." Aire's new name was made official in June 2023, when she filed to have her son's name legally changed according to court documents.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now available to stream in full on Hulu.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.