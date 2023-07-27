In this case, Kylie Jenner hopes her daughter doesn't follow her example. In the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about her history of plastic surgery. During an on-screen conversation with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner admitted she had a breast augmentation "six months" before having daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, "not thinking I would have a child when I was 20."

"Like, they were still healing!" she exclaimed. The 25-year-old went on to recall that she "had beautiful breasts. Like, natural tits."

Karanikolaou agreed, saying the body parts "sat perfectly."

"Just gorgeous," Jenner said. "Like, perfect size. Perfect everything. And I just wish obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

The mother of two then recommended that those interested in breast augmentation should "wait until after children."

"Obviously, I have a daughter too," she said. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and I wish I could just be her and do it all differently, 'cause I wouldn't touch anything."

Kylie Jenner at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Previously, Jenner hadn't admitted to receiving any surgical procedures. On the previous episode of the Hulu reality show, she pushed back against the narrative that she'd gotten "surgery to change her whole face," instead saying that she's "only gotten fillers."

During the same conversation with Karanikolaou, Jenner opened up about changing her son's name from Wolf to Aire, telling her friend that she "always wanted a name for him that had meaning." Aire's new name was made official in June 2023, when she filed to have her son's name legally changed according to court documents.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now available to stream in full on Hulu.