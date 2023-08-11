Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’ - The Messenger
Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star responded during an Amazon Live to Lewis' comments

Olivia Jakiel
Kyle Richards, Jeff LewisPresley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi; Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kyle Richards doesn't have time for Jeff Lewis after the latter called the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star a "lesbian on Ozempic" during his appearance on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

"I'm not not talking to Jeff Lewis, I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest with you," Richards said after a fan asked if she was still talking to the SiriusXM radio show host. "I'm just tired of it. I'm at my wit's end with all of the stories about me out there, and I just want everyone to be quiet."

The Bravolebrity continued: "I try not to look but it's in your face. If you're on Instagram just scrolling and looking at something else, it's just there no matter what. It's hard enough with people saying things about me, and you just expect your friends not to … I kind of felt, like, yesterday with friends like that, who needs enemies?"

Richards then told fans that Lewis' "mouth gets him into trouble," and she "wasn't in the mood" to respond to his texts. "I don't like being the butt of the joke right now," she concluded.

Richards' response comes days after Lewis' comments, which he said were a joke. 

"When I brought up Kyle Richards, she's a friend of mine, I was totally joking," the Flipping Out alum told TMZ on Thursday. "I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she's a lesbian and that she's on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke."

The Halloween actress has previously denied accusations that she is on the trendy celebrity weight-loss drug, attributing her slimmer figure to a dedicated workout schedule and cutting alcohol out of her diet. 

Additionally, rumors surrounding Richards' close friendship with country crooner Morgan Wade have been running rampant for months; however, the pair have always maintained their relationship is strictly platonic.

Most recently, the reality TV personality appeared in Wade's steamy music video for her single, "Fall in Love With Me," which premiered Thursday. 

"I've done several music videos, and every time there's someone in it with me, they assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade explained in a YouTube video. "If you get on the Internet, you see people are obsessed with us being friends and why we're friends and why I would be friends with you."

"We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade explained. "The internet is going to be popping off about this one, I'm sure." 

Richards added: "If they're going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

In July, the RHOBH star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, issued a joint statement via Instagram after a report alleging they had separated after 27 years of marriage surfaced. 

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," read a statement the pair shared on their respective Instagram accounts. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

The statement continued, "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

