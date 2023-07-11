The most shocking split in Real Housewives history will play out for the cameras, The Messenger has learned.

The upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will show cast members' reactions — including that of Kyle Richards — to her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, a source tells The Messenger.

Richards and Umansky announced their separation after 27 years of marriage earlier this month.

The new season will also take a deeper dive into Richards' relationship now that news of their separation has come to light, the source added.

On Monday, The Messenger reported that filming had picked back up again on Season 13 of RHOBH, roughly two months after production had stopped.

Andy Cohen also indicated that Bravo fans will see the aftermath of Richards and Umansky's surprising announcement.

"I want to say that I think that this will be included [in the] next season of Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form," he teased Monday on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live. "That's all I will say."

Earlier this month, a source told The Messenger that Richards and Umansky had been "living separately for several months" before they announced their separation.

"They both have been in and out of the house they share," the source said. "Both Kyle and Mau have been traveling a lot recently and living separate lives, so it's working out for them."

On July 3, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram confirming they had separated — but stopped short of saying they were getting divorced.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the statement read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

The couple's statement concluded: "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Maurico."

With reporting by Lanae Brody.