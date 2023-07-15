Mauricio Umansky is bringing the heat to Instagram.

Before kicking off the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media and celebrated his fitness transformation.

"I was planning on posting this for my birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise," he said on Instagram Friday while seemingly referring to his reported separation from wife Kyle Richards. "Six years ago, I was fat and out of shape. The plan is to get better every year."

While posing for a shirtless selfie inside his home gym, Umansky appeared ready to showcase his progress.

"I need to post this to keep me going," he continued, "and every guy knows you don't post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol."

Soon after sharing his progress, many followers playfully gave credit to the CEO and founder of The Agency for his hard work.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky spend the Fourth of July together. Maurico Umansky/Instagram

"Two of my clients just canceled on me and said they're hiring Mauricio," Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman joked in the comment section. Buying Beverly Hills costar Ben Belack added, "Btw. I like chubby Mau."

But perhaps the most noteworthy comment came from Umansky's wife.

"Must be Ozempic," Richards joked below his post. Umansky replied with the tears of joy emoji before adding, "Must be."

Back on July 3, People reported that Richards and Umansky were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. Hours later, the couple spoke directly to their fans and followers on Instagram.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," their statement read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

The statement continued, "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."