Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Set to Poke Fun at Romance Rumors in New Music Video

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are giving people something to talk about.

On Friday, the country singer announced on Instagram that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will appear in her upcoming music video for the song, "Fall in Love with Me."

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it with me, they assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade explained in a YouTube video. "If you get on the Internet, you see people are obsessed with us being friends and why we're friends and why I would be friends with you."

So will this music video set the record straight on the pair's relationship status?

"We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade explained. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one, I'm sure."

Richards added, "If they're going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

Back in July, news broke that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage. While the pair denied any rumors that they are divorcing, some have speculated that Wade and Richards could be more than friends.

The Bravo star, however, confirmed that she is not dating Wade, as previously reported by The Messenger.

Before the "Fall in Love With Me" music video officially drops next week, Richards explained how her friendship with the singer first began.

"I heard Morgan on the radio," she shared. "I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics.' I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that.'"

"I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat," Richards continued, "and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her."