Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation with Daughters Despite Separation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation with Daughters Despite Separation

'Summer Vacay 2023 on point,' Umansky shared after enjoying family time in Italy with the 'RHOBH' star and daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy a family vacation in Italy. Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation won't stop them from an unforgettable family vacation.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars put on a united front as they traveled throughout Italy with their family — including daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

"Summer Vacay 2023 on point," Umansky shared on Instagram Sunday with a group photo aboard a private yacht.

The Agency CEO wasn't the only guy on the trip. As seen on social media, Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman also scored an invite to the vacation that included stops in Positano and the Amalfi Coast. 

While questions surrounding the status of Richards and Umansky's marriage continue to circulate after news of their separation broke in July, this trip may be another sign that the pair is working on their relationship.

Kyle Richards enjoys a family vacation in Italy.
Kyle Richards enjoys a family vacation in Italy.Kyle Richards/Instagram

"They are very much in the rebuilding stage right now," a source previously told The Messenger. "Things between them are getting better."

Read More

Although Richards has been spotted without her wedding ring on, the Bravo star previously explained why her jewelry is sometimes missing.

"People must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time,' that's why I didn't have my ring on," Richards said on Amazon Live. "That's not why I didn't have my ring on. I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will, you know, bend the ring, ruin the ring. So I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights." 

For 12 seasons, the couple has opened up their lives to Bravo cameras. And while their marriage struggles are expected to play out on the upcoming season of RHOBH, both parties have assured fans that divorce isn't on the table.  

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair said in a joint statement on Instagram July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.