Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation with Daughters Despite Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation won't stop them from an unforgettable family vacation.
Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars put on a united front as they traveled throughout Italy with their family — including daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.
"Summer Vacay 2023 on point," Umansky shared on Instagram Sunday with a group photo aboard a private yacht.
The Agency CEO wasn't the only guy on the trip. As seen on social media, Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman also scored an invite to the vacation that included stops in Positano and the Amalfi Coast.
While questions surrounding the status of Richards and Umansky's marriage continue to circulate after news of their separation broke in July, this trip may be another sign that the pair is working on their relationship.
"They are very much in the rebuilding stage right now," a source previously told The Messenger. "Things between them are getting better."
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Rebuilding Their Marriage’ After Separation (Exclusive)
- Kyle Richards Addresses Not Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Separation From Mauricio Umansky
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Marriage: Report
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend 4th of July Together Amid Separation News
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have Been ‘Living Separately for Several Months,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
Although Richards has been spotted without her wedding ring on, the Bravo star previously explained why her jewelry is sometimes missing.
"People must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time,' that's why I didn't have my ring on," Richards said on Amazon Live. "That's not why I didn't have my ring on. I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will, you know, bend the ring, ruin the ring. So I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."
For 12 seasons, the couple has opened up their lives to Bravo cameras. And while their marriage struggles are expected to play out on the upcoming season of RHOBH, both parties have assured fans that divorce isn't on the table.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair said in a joint statement on Instagram July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
