Kyle Richards Claps Back at Fan About 'Damage Control' Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation
Entertainment.
Kyle Richards Claps Back at Fan About ‘Damage Control’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage

Published
Olivia Jakiel
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend the Paramount Network launch party on Jan. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kyle Richards is sounding off after a social media user accused her of doing "damage control" amid news of her and Mauricio Umansky's alleged separation

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a carousel of family photos from the month of June on Tuesday, an Instagram user commented, "We love 'damage control' Kyle," to which the Bravo personality quipped, "If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this," adding the middle finger emoji to the end of her comment. 

Kyle Richards instagram comments
Mauricio Umansky Kyle Richards Credit: InstagramKyle Richards /Instagram

Many fans applauded the Halloween actress' clapback, with one social media user writing, "I love you for this. Marriage is not always easy and it has good times and hard times and whatever you and @mumansky18 decide, do it with love and respect." 

Read More

However, some users told the reality star that she should've stayed mum, with another Instagram user writing, "Obviously they hit a nerve. You should have ignored. You just gave them more ammunition."

Earlier this month, Richards and Umansky reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage. 

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," read a joint statement from the couple on their respective Instagram accounts. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

The statement concluded: "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Maurico."

A source previously told The Messenger that the reality stars separated earlier this year and have been "living separately for several months now" as they "take some time apart to figure it out."

The insider added: "They both have been in and out of the house they share. Both Kyle and Mau have been traveling a lot recently and living separate lives, so it's working out for them. They felt a disconnect in their marriage."

