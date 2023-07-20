Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Rebuilding Their Marriage’ After Separation (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Rebuilding Their Marriage’ After Separation (Exclusive)

'Things between them are getting better,' a source close to the family exclusively tells The Messenger

Published
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While questions surrounding the status of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage continue to circulate amongst fans, a source close to the family tells The Messenger the pair have "no plans to divorce and are rebuilding their marriage."

"They are very much in the rebuilding stage right now," the source said. They also noted that their recent family trip to Aspen to celebrate their niece's wedding was "healing for them."

"It brought them back together in a different way and they were happy being a unit again," the source explained. "Things between them are getting better."

Additionally, while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continue to mend their relationship, two friends of the couple also told The Messenger they would be "surprised" if they end up splitting since it seems they are really "trying to work it out for their family."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair had separated after 27 years of marriage. Richards and Umansky responded hours after the news broke, claiming divorce rumors to be "untrue."

Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky Spend 4th of July Together
Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky spend the Fourth of July together.Maurico Umansky/Instagram

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," read a statement the pair shared on their respective Instagram accounts. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Their statement continued, "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

In months leading up to the news, Umansky and Richards had been beset by rumors that either he or she had cheated. The statement addressed those reports head-on, saying: "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

The pair tied the knot in 1996, and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia. Umansky also helped raise daughter Farrah, 34, whom Richards welcomed with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Richards and Umansky for comment.

