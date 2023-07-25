Kyle Richards is addressing the real reason why she hasn't been wearing her wedding ring amid her and husband Mauricio Umansky's separation, explaining in a lengthy video posted to social media that it actually has nothing to do with the status of their relationship.
"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on, and people must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time,' that's why I didn't have my ring on," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began. "That's not why I didn't have my ring on. I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will, you know, bend the ring, ruin the ring. So I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."
She continued: "And I was working out and lifting weights in the gym, and then [our daughter] Portia came out and said, 'It's time to go to school,' and I jumped in the car, and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring to her teacher in the morning, and the paparazzi saw me without a ring, and that sparked a lot of stuff on the show that actually wasn't even true. And you'll understand when you see the season but that is not because Mo and I have, you know, been having a hard time. That has nothing to do with why I don't have a ring on my finger."
The Bravo personality went on to address the original article that brought divorce rumors to light, revealing that she and her husband of more than 27 years had to "quickly" write up a statement in response to "leaked" stories that "sometimes are not true." People was the first to report the separation.
"We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed, and it's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it," the Halloween actress added. "But when that article came out, we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that, and we actually all — like our daughters — we all felt better after we posted that because so many people were speculating and making up stories, and it was just getting out of control."
Shortly after the initial split reports circulated earlier this month, the reality stars issued a joint statement via Instagram, noting that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
The statement continued: "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."
