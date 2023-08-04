Kuwait Bans Horror Hit ‘Talk To Me’ Over Non-Binary Actor - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kuwait Bans Horror Hit ‘Talk To Me’ Over Non-Binary Actor

Whereas previous bans have been due to 'LGBTQ+ content,' actor Zoe Terakes's gender identity is not addressed in the film

Published |Updated
Jordan Hoffman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zoe Terakes at the Sundance Film Festival, Jan 2023Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

The independently produced, low-budget horror picture Talk To Me opened to higher-than-predicted box office receipts when it debuted domestically on June 28, and has a current cumulative gross of over $17 million. The A24-released film also boasts a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 76 on Metacritc, and The Messenger called it “something all too rare: a good, scary and original movie.”

The wins for the directors, Michael and Danny Philippou, end at the borders of the Middle Eastern country of Kuwait, however, where censors have banned the film over the gender identity of one of its cast members. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the decision is due to the presence of Zoe Terakes, a 23-year-old actor best known for the Australian television series Wentworth. Terakes identifies as non-binary and trans masculine, and uses they/them pronouns. They will be seen in the forthcoming Marvel series Ironheart on Disney+ in what Deadline calls a “key” role. (Production wrapped last year and the series is expected to debut in 2024.) 

Read More

THR notes that Kuwait, and the wider Persian Gulf region, is quick to ban any movies with even a drop of LGBTQ+ content. Recent titles reportedly banned include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseEverything Everywhere All at Once and West Side Story

But this case is different. Talk To Me does not include an LGBTQ+ storyline. If one comes to this movie with no foreknowledge of Terakes — which is most everyone who does not watch Australian television at this point in Terakes’s career — you would not know about their identity.

In the movie, Terakes’s gender is not discussed. Their character, who provides some of the film's comic relief, is just one of a group of friends that hosts a basement party for bored kids who want to interact with spirits from beyond the grave in the suburbs of Adelaide. Terakes is part of the ensemble and is not a lead. 

Whereas bans of movies due to content often apply throughout the entire region, the Talk To Me ban is currently only happening in Kuwait. The film was released without any cuts in other Gulf states.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.