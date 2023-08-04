Kuwait Bans Horror Hit ‘Talk To Me’ Over Non-Binary Actor

The independently produced, low-budget horror picture Talk To Me opened to higher-than-predicted box office receipts when it debuted domestically on June 28, and has a current cumulative gross of over $17 million. The A24-released film also boasts a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 76 on Metacritc, and The Messenger called it “something all too rare: a good, scary and original movie.”
The wins for the directors, Michael and Danny Philippou, end at the borders of the Middle Eastern country of Kuwait, however, where censors have banned the film over the gender identity of one of its cast members.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the decision is due to the presence of Zoe Terakes, a 23-year-old actor best known for the Australian television series Wentworth. Terakes identifies as non-binary and trans masculine, and uses they/them pronouns. They will be seen in the forthcoming Marvel series Ironheart on Disney+ in what Deadline calls a “key” role. (Production wrapped last year and the series is expected to debut in 2024.)
- ‘Talk to Me’ Directors on Original Horror, Cameras in Eyeballs, And ‘Street Fighter’
- ‘Talk to Me’ Review: Independent Horror Film Shows Hollywood How It’s Done
- Philippines Considering Joining Vietnam in Banning ‘Barbie’ Movie
- All the Movies Affected By the Actors’ Strike
- Ted Cruz Accuses ‘Barbie’ of ‘Pushing Chinese Propaganda’ After Vietnam Bans Movie
THR notes that Kuwait, and the wider Persian Gulf region, is quick to ban any movies with even a drop of LGBTQ+ content. Recent titles reportedly banned include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Everything Everywhere All at Once and West Side Story.
But this case is different. Talk To Me does not include an LGBTQ+ storyline. If one comes to this movie with no foreknowledge of Terakes — which is most everyone who does not watch Australian television at this point in Terakes’s career — you would not know about their identity.
In the movie, Terakes’s gender is not discussed. Their character, who provides some of the film's comic relief, is just one of a group of friends that hosts a basement party for bored kids who want to interact with spirits from beyond the grave in the suburbs of Adelaide. Terakes is part of the ensemble and is not a lead.
Whereas bans of movies due to content often apply throughout the entire region, the Talk To Me ban is currently only happening in Kuwait. The film was released without any cuts in other Gulf states.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment