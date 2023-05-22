Kurt Cobain’s Guitar That He Once Smashed Sells for Nearly $600,000

Kurt Cobain's legacy lives on.

The late Nirvana frontman's guitar that he famously smashed has sold for almost $600,000 in a Julien's auction.

The auction house shared the news via its website, revealing that the Fender Stratocaster electric guitar went to the highest of 31 bids for $596,900. It was expected to sell for $80,000 at the most.

The sleek black guitar with a white pickguard also features autographs from the group members.

"Items from Kurt Cobain or Nirvana are becoming more difficult to obtain and they are one of the highest in terms of collectibility of all rock bands so this combined results in record prices each time something from the group comes to market," Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien's Auctions, tells The Messenger.

"This artifact is particularly special as it was signed by all three members of Nirvana right before the band's imminent release of Nevermind and the punk rock inscriptions by Kurt as well as that it was smashed. Another signature motif by the soon-to-be superstar makes this an incredible Kurt Cobain/Nirvana legacy guitar," he adds.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City.

Though Cobain smashed the guitar, it was later "reassembled," per Julien's website.

Cobain gave it to his friend and frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan in 1992, when Nirvana was touring in North America for the Nevermind album, the auction house said.

Lanegan also signed the guitar with a special message, "Hell-o Mark! Love, Your Pal, Kurdt Kobain / Washed up rockstar."

Cobain's guitar from Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance also sold for over $6 million.

The vintage green cardigan he wore for the concert sold for $334,000.