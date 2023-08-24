Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce from Kim Zolciak Again After Brief Reconciliation

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are calling time-out on their marriage once again.
The former NFL player filed paperwork at Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia to end his marriage to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday.
According to Bergstrom, Biermann is asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's children — including Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.
"It's been bad and had to end," a source shared with The Messenger after the divorce news broke. TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.
Back in May, Zolciak and Biermann surprised fans when they both filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. But nearly two months later, the couple asked a judge to dismiss their divorce filing as they moved towards reconciliation.
"They're getting along right now so they're trying to work things out," a source told The Messenger at the time.
Zolciak — who is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — showed signs that her relationship was potentially improving when she was photographed wearing her wedding ring again a week later.
However, some close to the pair couldn't help but express surprise that the duo was giving their love story a second chance.
"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen said on Radio Andy in July. "I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."
The Messenger has reached out to Zolciak and Biermann's teams for comment.
