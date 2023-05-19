Kristin Chenoweth Says She ‘Always’ Loses Weight When Working a Rigorous Broadway Schedule

Kristin Chenoweth is ready to come home to Broadway.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, the actress teased a new project she is working on with Wicked composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

"I'll be heading back to Broadway in about a year in a new project based on the documentary movie The Queen of Versailles," she said Thursday at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. "I'll get to return with one of my closest mentors Stephen, and I think we're going to tell a great story, and I'm going to sing. I'm going to sing my face off."

While Chenoweth has starred in solo concerts on Broadway, she hasn't been in a show since 2015.

Being able to return to a live audience on a regular basis is something she is looking forward to.

"It's my home," she said. "I love to work in film and TV, and I'm lucky that I get to do a TV show right now. But I love the live audience."

So how is Chenoweth gearing up for her big return? When eight shows are on the calendar each week, there's a lot to prepare for.

"I need to get in better shape," she said. "When your name's above the title, I take that very seriously. I'm just going to hit the gym soon. Just get those 10,000 steps in every day and start managing it. I have to."

"I always lose weight on Broadway because I don't like to eat before the show and after the show, there's the acid reflux of it all," Chenoweth continued. "So it's a thing."

This week, however, the Tony winner was focused on delivering a special performance at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala held at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills, Calif. After developing a friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, Chenoweth wanted to deliver a heartfelt moment for her charity event.

"She's always been so kind," Chenoweth shared. "It's nice to meet somebody that you admire and they live up to that."