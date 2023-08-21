Kristin Chenoweth announced in a heartfelt tribute that her birth mother has died.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn," Chenoweth captioned an Instagram photo carousel.

The Broadway icon called the "ten plus years" the two had spent together "magic," explaining that it was an era full of self-reflection and discovery, including the revelation that Lynn — along with Chenoweth's birth father Billy Ethridge — was a lover of art and music. In fact, Chenoweth credited her birth parents with her own talents as an artist.

"In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad," Chenoweth wrote. "The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today."

Chenoweth added that she and Lynn had always prayed for one another leading up to their first time meeting on Dec. 12, 2012, when Chenoweth fulfilled her lifelong wish of being able to thank her birth mother.

"We didn't leave anything unsaid in the end," Chenoweth said. "I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, 'start singing Babygirl!' And I will. RIP Mamalynn."

Chenoweth has openly discussed her relationships with her adoptive and birth parents over the years, including the fact that for a while, she rejected the idea of meeting Lynn.

"I had no idea what to expect, and I never wanted to interrupt anyone's life, especially hers," Chenoweth told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on an episode of Live, where she also said the experience of meeting Lynn was "like looking in a mirror."

In 2019, Chenoweth told Katie Couric that ten years prior to their reunion, Lynn's uncle had seen Chenoweth's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and told his niece of the uncanniness.

"You're that girl?" Chenoweth said Lynn exclaimed when they saw one another.

"She's an incredible person, and when I met her, she said 'Can you forgive me?'" Chenoweth recalled tearfully. "And I said 'forgive you?' You gave me life. And my parents Junie and Jerry gave me a life."