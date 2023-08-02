Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s New Co-Stars Revealed as ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Films (Exclusive)
Sources tell The Messenger the cast will include former Miss USA Nia Sanchez, 'iCarly' actor Daniel Booko and Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode
Filming has begun for a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff centered on former cast members Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, The Messenger can exclusively confirm.
According to multiple sources, the upcoming Bravo show will document the cast's next stages of life — including marriages, pregnancies and kids.
Doute's boyfriend and podcast co-host Luke Broderick will be part of the cast as will be married real estate agents Michelle and Jesse Lally. After welcoming twins on Father's Day weekend, former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her iCarly actor husband Daniel Booko are also set to participate in the show.
Other cast members include Janet and Jason Caperna — who are expecting their first child in November — Cartwright's best friend Zack Wickham and Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode. Additionally, a source confirms current VPR stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have filmed for the new spinoff.
"It's about their friend group today and the next stages of their lives navigating new relationships," a source tells The Messenger. "It will also follow Kristen and her boyfriend who co-host a podcast together. They want to try for a family and marriage and it will show all that. Jax and Brittany also want more kids and that will be shown."
Earlier this week, Lala Kent hinted on her Amazon Live that current Vanderpump Rules stars would not be part of the spinoff.
"It is so weird that they have a show and they aren't on our show," she said. "As of now, we aren't on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together."
However, according to a source, crossovers with both shows are expected to happen in the next eight weeks. "Contracts are being worked out still on how that'll happen," the insider explained.
Rumors of a Vanderpump Rules spinoff have spread for many years. In fact, chatter of a show centered on Taylor, Cartwright and Doute first surfaced as early as 2020. But one source explained that COVID-19 delayed things.
"When the pandemic hit, a pin was put in it," the insider shared. "Then Scandoval happened and it lit the fire to move quickly and escalate filming to the summer and capitalize on the success and excitement."
Another source added, "Bravo has high hopes for the show and is making it a priority."
The Messenger has reached out to Bravo, but they don't comment on casting during production.
