Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Spend $600 on Boston Airport Sleepover After Delay

Star-studded destination dinner parties aside, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have their fair share of travel woes.

The couple recently dropped $600 on an impromptu family slumber party with their two daughters and some friends in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed overnight.

"After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together. ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area," Shepard wrote on an Instagram reel of him and Bell setting up camp.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed Kristen Bell/Instagram

Shepard said he spent $350 on blankets and neck pillows for their home-away-from-home, with Bell spending an additional $253 on bed sheets.

"It could have been a really nice hotel, but they're all taken," joked Shepard, as Bell quipped: "It cost $600 to stay at Boston International Airport."

Bell also recounted the saga on her Instagram Story, sharing photos and videos of their group in the terminal. "Stranded at the Boston Airport. 9 hours of delays and..." she began.

"Even though Uno was helping pass the time... And playing spades of course... We made quite a home here," wrote Bell, sharing a selfie with a toothbrush in her mouth. "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles... And we wanted to stay but we were kicked out... And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids."

"Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am!!!!!! And then took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven! Thank u John and Krista!!!!!" added Bell.

Bell and Shepard's latest travels come after they hosted a massive dinner party earlier this month in Idaho that was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Fallon, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Shiri Appleby, Adam Scott and more.