Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Spend $600 on Boston Airport Sleepover After Delay - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Spend $600 on Boston Airport Sleepover After Delay

Shepard said he spent $350 on blankets and neck pillows for their home-away-from-home, with Bell spending an additional $253 on bed sheets

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 16, 2023 in Austin, TexasJason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

Star-studded destination dinner parties aside, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have their fair share of travel woes.

The couple recently dropped $600 on an impromptu family slumber party with their two daughters and some friends in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed overnight.

"After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together. ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area," Shepard wrote on an Instagram reel of him and Bell setting up camp.

Read More
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayedKristen Bell/Instagram

Shepard said he spent $350 on blankets and neck pillows for their home-away-from-home, with Bell spending an additional $253 on bed sheets.

"It could have been a really nice hotel, but they're all taken," joked Shepard, as Bell quipped: "It cost $600 to stay at Boston International Airport."

Bell also recounted the saga on her Instagram Story, sharing photos and videos of their group in the terminal. "Stranded at the Boston Airport. 9 hours of delays and..." she began.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayedKristen Bell/Instagram
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayedKristen Bell/Instagram
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayed
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family and friends spend the night in the Boston Logan International Airport after their flight was delayedKristen Bell/Instagram

"Even though Uno was helping pass the time... And playing spades of course... We made quite a home here," wrote Bell, sharing a selfie with a toothbrush in her mouth. "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles... And we wanted to stay but we were kicked out... And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids."

"Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am!!!!!! And then took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven! Thank u John and Krista!!!!!" added Bell.

Bell and Shepard's latest travels come after they hosted a massive dinner party earlier this month in Idaho that was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Fallon, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Shiri Appleby, Adam Scott and more.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.