Kris Jenner Tells Scott Disick ‘You Are Loved’ in Sweet Birthday Post

Kris Jenner is sending love to Scott Disick on his 40th birthday.

The Kardashians star shared a message for Disick on Friday alongside Instagram images of the duo over the years. She included snaps of the Talentless founder and his three children — Penelope, Reign and Mason —whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!" Jenner began. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can't believe how fast time flies by."

She continued with a touching message for Disick.

"I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family," she wrote.

Jenner went on to salute Disick for being "so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous," adding, "Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!"

Disick celebrated the milestone with a picturesque view of water and a forest area.

"THIS IS 40," he wrote over a photo on his Instagram Story. "And it feels good."

He also shared a snap on his Instagram Story from what appeared to be a celebration and tagged Kim Kardashian, telling the SKIMS co-founder, "Love u keeks."

In another photo, Disick's children marked the occasion by wearing matching t-shirts that featured several cut-out images of his face.