Kris Jenner Tells Scott Disick ‘You Are Loved’ in Sweet Birthday Post

Kris Jenner is sending love to Scott Disick on his 40th birthday.
The Kardashians star shared a message for Disick on Friday alongside Instagram images of the duo over the years. She included snaps of the Talentless founder and his three children — Penelope, Reign and Mason —whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
"Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!" Jenner began. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can't believe how fast time flies by."
She continued with a touching message for Disick.
- Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Ye’s 2022 Posts: ‘I Just Want to Lose It Once’
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs
- How the ‘The Kardashians’ Created that Epic ‘Cuff It’ Music Video (Exclusive)
- Blac Chyna Shares Rare Look Into Her Current Relationship With Rob Kardashian
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are ‘Officially Done’ with IVF
"I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family," she wrote.
Jenner went on to salute Disick for being "so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous," adding, "Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!"
Disick celebrated the milestone with a picturesque view of water and a forest area.
"THIS IS 40," he wrote over a photo on his Instagram Story. "And it feels good."
He also shared a snap on his Instagram Story from what appeared to be a celebration and tagged Kim Kardashian, telling the SKIMS co-founder, "Love u keeks."
In another photo, Disick's children marked the occasion by wearing matching t-shirts that featured several cut-out images of his face.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment