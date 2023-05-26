The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kris Jenner Tells Scott Disick ‘You Are Loved’ in Sweet Birthday Post

    'You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family,' Jenner wrote in a birthday post dedicated to Disick

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Denise Truscello/WireImage

    Kris Jenner is sending love to Scott Disick on his 40th birthday.

    The Kardashians star shared a message for Disick on Friday alongside Instagram images of the duo over the years. She included snaps of the Talentless founder and his three children — Penelope, Reign and Mason —whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

    "Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!" Jenner began. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can't believe how fast time flies by."

    She continued with a touching message for Disick.

    Read More

    "I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family," she wrote.

    Jenner went on to salute Disick for being "so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous," adding, "Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!"

    Disick celebrated the milestone with a picturesque view of water and a forest area.

    "THIS IS 40," he wrote over a photo on his Instagram Story. "And it feels good."

    He also shared a snap on his Instagram Story from what appeared to be a celebration and tagged Kim Kardashian, telling the SKIMS co-founder, "Love u keeks."

    In another photo, Disick's children marked the occasion by wearing matching t-shirts that featured several cut-out images of his face.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.