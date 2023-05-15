The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker

    The couple tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, a week before their lavish wedding in Italy

    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially been married for one year since their courthouse wedding.

    On Monday, the Poosh founder took to social media to pay tribute to her husband with a video montage of intimate moments from their Santa Barbara marriage last year.

    The clip, set to "Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green, was accompanied with the sweet caption: "One year, forever to go."

    "Forever isn't long enough," the blink-182 drummer, who also posted the same montage, commented on the post.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker courthouse wedding
    Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

    The couple legally wed in Santa Barbara one month after their Las Vegas wedding and a week before their lavish ceremony in Italy.

    In the Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Kardashian said the duo wanted to do a more intimate wedding in California so certain family members could attend.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker courthouse wedding
    Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

    "My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy," the Kardashians star shared.

    "That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been," added Barker. "Everything, the car, convertible Cadillac, cans on the car, Santa Barbara was special."

    On May 22, 2022, the couple celebrated their third wedding in a romantic, outdoor ceremony at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy.

