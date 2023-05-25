Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are ‘Officially Done’ with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are switching gears when it comes to having a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney revealed in a confessional on Thursday's Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby then I believe that it will happen."

In the episode, Kourtney arrived at a family evening and told Khloé Kardashian she was ovulating.

"Do you mind if you give us five minutes to go do something really fast?" she asked, referencing her and Barker's attempt to conceive a baby.

She shared in her confessional that before dating her now-husband, she had seven eggs frozen.

"When I was 38 or 39 everyone was pushing me to do that, and most of mine didn't survive the thaw because eggs are one cell," the Poosh founder said. "None of them made it to an embryo."

She noted, "The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed, and I think that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not."

In a conversation with Khloé, Kourtney said no matter the outcome, she's grateful for her blended family.

"Whatever's meant to be, we have a full blessed life, and I'm happy," Kourtney said.

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her former partner Scott Disick. Barker is dad to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During her confessional, Kourtney opened up about the effects of her IVF journey.

"All the things that came along with IVF took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones," she explained. "And also, mentally, it definitely took a toll."

The reality star added that, for now, "being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids." She added, "We are just embracing that whatever's meant to be will be."