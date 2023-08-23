When Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch isn't out rocking on the road, the musician seems to have found a new avenue for work.
In an Instagram post over the weekend, Welch made his debut in retail advertising, appearing in a promo clip for a Furniture City location in his home town of Bakersfield, Calif.
Welch throws himself enthusiastically into the spot — "I play in a rock band called Korn, and I'm here at Furniture City!" — while testing out the goods throughout the store.
"This is built for a king," he raves, flopping down on a canopy-style bed. "And me!"
Walking into another section, the rocker proclaims, "I thought this place ended like a mile ago... pure luxury!" He then points out a giant chandelier, noting, "How do you even fit this in a house?"
"This reminds me of Vegas," Welch concludes. "But the thing I like about Furniture City is, Vegas will break the bank — Furniture City will not!"
- How a Pot-Stirring Uncle Turned a ‘Bachelorette’ Hometown Date Into Chaos: Recap
- Rick Froberg, Singer/Guitarist for Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes, Dead at 55
- Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Commercial Sales to Generate Up to $4 Billion
- That Super Bowl Commercial That Made Everybody Cry Was Just Nominated for An Emmy
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Nancy Rodriguez Speaks Up About Being Pro-Choice
- Joni Mitchell Headlines First Live Show in More Than 20 Years
The Messenger has reached out to Furniture City for more information on how the Bakersfield superstar was recruited for the commercial.
Furniture City has seven locations throughout California, as well as in Albequerque, N.M., and El Paso, Texas. Meanwhile, Korn released their latest studio album Requiem in 2022.
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment