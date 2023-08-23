Watch Korn Guitarist Turn Up in Commercial for Hometown Furniture Store - The Messenger
Watch Korn Guitarist Turn Up in Commercial for Hometown Furniture Store

Brian 'Head' Welch made his debut in retail advertising, appearing in a promo clip for a Furniture City location in his home town of Bakersfield

Wendy Geller
Brian Welch of Korn.Furniture City Bakersfield

When Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch isn't out rocking on the road, the musician seems to have found a new avenue for work.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Welch made his debut in retail advertising, appearing in a promo clip for a Furniture City location in his home town of Bakersfield, Calif.

Welch throws himself enthusiastically into the spot — "I play in a rock band called Korn, and I'm here at Furniture City!" — while testing out the goods throughout the store.

"This is built for a king," he raves, flopping down on a canopy-style bed. "And me!"

Walking into another section, the rocker proclaims, "I thought this place ended like a mile ago... pure luxury!" He then points out a giant chandelier, noting, "How do you even fit this in a house?"

"This reminds me of Vegas," Welch concludes. "But the thing I like about Furniture City is, Vegas will break the bank — Furniture City will not!"

The Messenger has reached out to Furniture City for more information on how the Bakersfield superstar was recruited for the commercial.

Furniture City has seven locations throughout California, as well as in Albequerque, N.M., and El Paso, Texas. Meanwhile, Korn released their latest studio album Requiem in 2022.

