Rapper Kodak Black startled fans on Monday when he appeared to doze off without warning during an Instagram Live session.

In captured video, Black leans over the camera, before his eyes abruptly become heavy. Without comment, he closes his eyes and seems to fall asleep while the stream is still going. After several seconds, he blinks awake in a reflexive motion.

Fans responded with a range of reactions, many offering up "praying for him" and prayer emojis, while others simply stated that he might be legitimately exhausted by a busy schedule. "So bc he fell asleep ppl are concerned," asked one. "He's a artist who travels year around."

The rapper most recently was the subject of fan chatter earlier this month, when a TikTok user captured unconfirmed video of what appeared to be Black being wheeled into a hospital on a stretcher.

The "Angel Pt. 1" rapper also raised concerns among his fans in a separate June incident, when he appeared on a livestream, seemingly mumbling bizarre phrases to himself.

The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Black for comment.