Kodak Black Startles Fans By Falling Asleep on Instagram Live: ‘Praying for Him’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Kodak Black Startles Fans By Falling Asleep on Instagram Live: ‘Praying for Him’

The 'Angel Pt. 1' rapper appeared to doze off without warning during a recent Instagram Live session

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kodak Black performs in Biloxi, Mississippi Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rapper Kodak Black startled fans on Monday when he appeared to doze off without warning during an Instagram Live session.

In captured video, Black leans over the camera, before his eyes abruptly become heavy. Without comment, he closes his eyes and seems to fall asleep while the stream is still going. After several seconds, he blinks awake in a reflexive motion.

Fans responded with a range of reactions, many offering up "praying for him" and prayer emojis, while others simply stated that he might be legitimately exhausted by a busy schedule. "So bc he fell asleep ppl are concerned," asked one. "He's a artist who travels year around."

The rapper most recently was the subject of fan chatter earlier this month, when a TikTok user captured unconfirmed video of what appeared to be Black being wheeled into a hospital on a stretcher.

The "Angel Pt. 1" rapper also raised concerns among his fans in a separate June incident, when he appeared on a livestream, seemingly mumbling bizarre phrases to himself.

The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Black for comment.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.