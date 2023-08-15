Rapper Kodak Black startled fans on Monday when he appeared to doze off without warning during an Instagram Live session.
In captured video, Black leans over the camera, before his eyes abruptly become heavy. Without comment, he closes his eyes and seems to fall asleep while the stream is still going. After several seconds, he blinks awake in a reflexive motion.
Fans responded with a range of reactions, many offering up "praying for him" and prayer emojis, while others simply stated that he might be legitimately exhausted by a busy schedule. "So bc he fell asleep ppl are concerned," asked one. "He's a artist who travels year around."
The rapper most recently was the subject of fan chatter earlier this month, when a TikTok user captured unconfirmed video of what appeared to be Black being wheeled into a hospital on a stretcher.
The "Angel Pt. 1" rapper also raised concerns among his fans in a separate June incident, when he appeared on a livestream, seemingly mumbling bizarre phrases to himself.
The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Black for comment.
- Jamie Foxx Waves to Fans From Boat in First Public Sighting Since Hospitalization
- Harry Styles Reunites With ‘Grammy Granny’ Who Presented Him 2023 Album of the Year Award
- Toby Keith Returns to the Stage Amid Cancer Battle, Plays Pop-Up Show for Fans
- Teen Driver Falls Asleep on Roadtrip and Crashes into Ravine—Killing Her, Her Dad and 2 Siblings
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Wins Top Prize at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
- Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Reacts to Trend of Fans Throwing Objects on Stage: ‘No Fun’ (Exclusive)
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment