A KISS fan living with cancer shared a moment he'll never forget with his son and the legendary band.

Tom Davenport and Joss, 8, met KISS after a "random" stranger from Sweden paid for them to attend a meet-and-greet ahead of KISS' Manchester show on Friday.

Davenport and Joss were approached by the stranger after a woman named Melanie Atkins shared a video of them on social media and asked for fellow fans to help the father-son duo meet the group before the show.

"We're huge KISS fans in the house and something worked out for us — we can't quite believe our luck," Davenport, who was diagnosed with bile duct cancer 10 months ago, told BBC in an interview published Monday.

The father, who documented the evening on Facebook, added, "The first part of the day was going to see KISS sound check — they throw out plectrums and they're just waving at everybody... a hundred people were there; a hundred KISS fans that had paid for the experience."

Davenport said he was blown away that he and Joss were able to experience the "absolutely amazing" night thanks to someone they had never met.

"It's mind-blowing the generosity of strangers — a lot of people have been saying to me 'it restores your faith in humanity a bit when something like this happens.' We live in a bit of a cynical world so it's quite something that a person I'd never met before was prepared to do that for us," Davenport said.

He shared that frontman Gene Simmons and singer Paul Stanley gave him and Joss a nod during a Q&A session.

"We waited a good long time but we got to meet KISS in the flesh and they were just great," Davenport said. "Really, really lovely."

As for Joss, the proud father said he's also a fan to say the least.

"I was a KISS fan 40 years ago," he explained. "I'm [now] 48 and Joss is eight, so it feels like a real full circle of things."

Atkins shared the viral video, which featured photos of Joss and Davenport in their KISS-inspired outfits and makeup, on June 20.

She noted that Davenport and his family had recently went to see the Grammy-nominated group and also purchased tickets to Friday's show. That concert marked Davenport's 13th time seeing KISS.

"Unfortunately, as we know....Sometimes life throws you curveballs...And reminds you of what's important. Making THE BEST memories! Especially when time is not on your side," the video continued as it showed footage of Davenport ringing a bell and a hospital staff cheering him on.

The footage noted that Simmons responded to Davenport on social media in the past; however, Davenport and Joss had "never met their idols in person."

"I truly believe we can make that happen," Atkins wrote.

A week later, Davenport revealed that he and Joss would be meeting KISS "thanks to the generosity of an anonymous Kiss fan, and the kiss team." At the time, Joss had no idea and appeared completely shocked in a photo Davenport posted after telling him the surprise.