King Charles Portrait Defaced by Climate Activists: See Video

A portrait of King Charles was defaced on Wednesday by an eco-activist group called This Is Rigged.

Two members of the group used pink spray paint to write the words "the people are mightier than a lord" and the group's logo on the painting, which is currently on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh.

On their social media, the group explained that the move was to protest oil and gas licenses. "Why does the Scottish government think that it is acceptable to keep allowing new oil and gas projects to go ahead," one of the protesters said afterward while reading a pre-prepared statement. "To not even oppose them. If we want a future, if the Scottish government want young people to have a future, they need to oppose all new oil and gas licenses."

As to why they chose a portrait of the royal to make a statement, a spokesperson said they were "targeting culturally valuable artifacts," according to The Times, and that King Charles is "still a king and he wants change in a tinkering-round-the-edges way. Addressing the climate crisis isn’t about billionaires’ gardening hobbies, and our loyalties are with the people of Scotland and not the King."

The museum confirmed that the room where the portraits hangs has been closed. "The rest of the gallery is open as normal for visitors," a spokesperson said. "At the moment we are assessing the impact but there appears to be no sign of damage to any actual artwork.”

According to the Scottish paper The Herald, the police confirmed that "two people, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”