King Charles Portrait Defaced by Climate Activists: See Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

King Charles Portrait Defaced by Climate Activists: See Video

A group called This Is Rigged painted on the artwork, which is on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A portrait of King Charles was defaced on Wednesday by an eco-activist group called This Is Rigged.

Two members of the group used pink spray paint to write the words "the people are mightier than a lord" and the group's logo on the painting, which is currently on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh.

On their social media, the group explained that the move was to protest oil and gas licenses. "Why does the Scottish government think that it is acceptable to keep allowing new oil and gas projects to go ahead," one of the protesters said afterward while reading a pre-prepared statement. "To not even oppose them. If we want a future, if the Scottish government want young people to have a future, they need to oppose all new oil and gas licenses."

Read More

As to why they chose a portrait of the royal to make a statement, a spokesperson said they were "targeting culturally valuable artifacts," according to The Times, and that King Charles is "still a king and he wants change in a tinkering-round-the-edges way. Addressing the climate crisis isn’t about billionaires’ gardening hobbies, and our loyalties are with the people of Scotland and not the King."

The museum confirmed that the room where the portraits hangs has been closed. "The rest of the gallery is open as normal for visitors," a spokesperson said. "At the moment we are assessing the impact but there appears to be no sign of damage to any actual artwork.”

According to the Scottish paper The Herald, the police confirmed that "two people, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.