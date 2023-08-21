King Charles Approves Renaming French Airport in Honor of Queen Elizabeth - The Messenger
King Charles Approves Renaming French Airport in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

'This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France,' reads a statement regarding Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport

Christina Dugan Ramirez
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles has given his approval for a French airport to honor Queen Elizabeth nearly one year after her death.

According to Sky News, Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport is getting rebranded to Elizabeth ll Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport as a way to pay tribute to the late Queen's "exceptional life."

"The international airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage is about to undergo a historic transformation by taking on the name 'Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage'," per a statement obtained by The Guardian. "This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the 'most British of French resorts'."

Le Touquet is a popular resort where French president Emmanuel Macron has a home. Town officials made their proposal to Buckingham Palace days after the Queen died in September 2022, the outlet noted.

The airport, which was created in the 1930s, became a "strong link" between France and the U.K., according to Sky News. Edward VIII, the Queen's uncle, used to travel over to enjoy horseback riding and sand yachting.

Though a date for the inauguration is yet to be set, officials hope the rebranding can bring more tourists to the area.

