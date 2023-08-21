King Charles Approves Renaming French Airport in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has given his approval for a French airport to honor Queen Elizabeth nearly one year after her death.
According to Sky News, Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport is getting rebranded to Elizabeth ll Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport as a way to pay tribute to the late Queen's "exceptional life."
"The international airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage is about to undergo a historic transformation by taking on the name 'Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage'," per a statement obtained by The Guardian. "This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the 'most British of French resorts'."
Le Touquet is a popular resort where French president Emmanuel Macron has a home. Town officials made their proposal to Buckingham Palace days after the Queen died in September 2022, the outlet noted.
The airport, which was created in the 1930s, became a "strong link" between France and the U.K., according to Sky News. Edward VIII, the Queen's uncle, used to travel over to enjoy horseback riding and sand yachting.
Though a date for the inauguration is yet to be set, officials hope the rebranding can bring more tourists to the area.
