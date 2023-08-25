Kim Zolciak Sued by Credit Card Company over $150K Unpaid Bill Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Kim Zolciak Sued by Credit Card Company over $150K Unpaid Bill Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum's last payment on the bill was $4,179 in September 2022, according to a report

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 13: Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)ATLANTA, GA – MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann attends Kim Zolciak’s Birthday Party on May 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty

Kim Zolciak is allegedly being sued over a $150K unpaid credit card bill, according to a report.

On Thursday, Saks/Capital One filed a lawsuit against the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Zolciak's last payment on the bill was $4,179 in September 2022, the outlet reported.

Zolciak's charges, plus fees, have accumulated over the past year and created a total outstanding balance of $56,080.64.

On the same day, Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Bierman, filed paperwork at Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia to end his marriage to Zolciak, Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday. 

According to Bergstrom, Biermann is asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's children — including Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. 

"It's been bad and had to end," a source shared with The Messenger after the divorce news broke. TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.

Back in May, Zolciak — who is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — and Biermann surprised fans when they both filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. But nearly two months later, the couple asked a judge to dismiss their divorce filing as they moved towards reconciliation. 

Read More

However, some close to the pair couldn't help but express surprise that the duo was giving their love story a second chance.

"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen said on Radio Andy in July. "I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.