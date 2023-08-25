Kim Zolciak Sued by Credit Card Company over $150K Unpaid Bill Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is allegedly being sued over a $150K unpaid credit card bill, according to a report.
On Thursday, Saks/Capital One filed a lawsuit against the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Zolciak's last payment on the bill was $4,179 in September 2022, the outlet reported.
Zolciak's charges, plus fees, have accumulated over the past year and created a total outstanding balance of $56,080.64.
On the same day, Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Bierman, filed paperwork at Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia to end his marriage to Zolciak, Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday.
According to Bergstrom, Biermann is asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's children — including Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.
"It's been bad and had to end," a source shared with The Messenger after the divorce news broke. TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.
Back in May, Zolciak — who is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — and Biermann surprised fans when they both filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. But nearly two months later, the couple asked a judge to dismiss their divorce filing as they moved towards reconciliation.
However, some close to the pair couldn't help but express surprise that the duo was giving their love story a second chance.
"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen said on Radio Andy in July. "I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."
