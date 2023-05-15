EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Marriage to Kroy Biermann Has Been ‘Toxic For A While’: ‘The Divorce Was Not An Amicable Decision’

It's not all peaches in the ATL.

News broke on May 8 that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann had both filed for divorce from each other. Now, a pal of Zolciak-Biermann's has revealed why the marriage of 11 years fell apart.

"Kim and Kroy's relationship has been very toxic for a while now," the source told The Messenger. "The divorce was not an amicable decision. She wanted it. Kim made a decision that it was time to put herself first, and so she did."

The source went on to note that rumors of infidelity on both sides were not true; however, Zolciak-Biermann has been keeping the reason for the split quiet.

"This has been something she's been mulling since April," the source continued. "She hadn't really told people about this. Her friends were shocked. The fact that he hasn't worked in a while has taken a big toll on their relationship."

The couple share four children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, and sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. In 2013, Biermann also adopted Kim's children from previous relationships, Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26.

According to documents obtained by The Messenger, Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, noting that the marriage is "irretrievably broken." Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann are seeking primary physical custody of their children. Reps declined to provide further comment.

Zolciak-Biermann first met the former Atlanta Falcons tight end during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she was commenting on his, well, tight end.

After seeing him perform in a Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event alongside castmate Shereé Whitfield, Zolciak-Biermann approached Biermann to compliment his performance.

"Can I just be honest with you? I've never in my life seen an ass like that," she said. "You did fantastic, as well."