    Kim Zolciak-Biermann Petitions Ex Kroy Biermann to Undergo Drug Test Amid Divorce

    The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has asked the Superior Court of Fulton County to drug test her soon-to-be ex-husband amid claims of marijuana use

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody, Elizabeth Rosner and Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty

    Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's divorce proceedings are taking a hairy turn.

    According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a petition on May 16 to have the Superior Court of Fulton County drug test her ex amid claims of marijuana use.

    Zolciak-Biermann is requesting the court to order Biermann to undergo a five-panel hair follicle drug test and to not cut or remove any hair until the test is complete, according to the documents.

    The Don't Be Tardy star has claimed to have seen the respondent smoking marijuana and is said to be concerned about the safety and well-being of the children in his care. While possession and use of marijuana is still illegal in Georgia, it has been decriminalized in Atlanta and parts of Fulton County.

    Read More

    The mother of six is also "fearful" their younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11 — will be "exposed" to the substance he's allegedly using.

    Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
    Photo by Paras Griffin/GC Images

    Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann submitted individual filings for divorce on May 8 and are seeking temporary custody of their four minor children, who are currently living with them in their marital residence.

    The pair, who also co-parent Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, have been married for almost 12 years.

    Amid the ongoing drama, a source told The Messenger the mom-of-six is only focused on one thing: the well-being of her children.

    "Kim is doing the best she can at the moment," the source said. "Her focus is on the kids. There's been no movement with everything. [Kim and Kroy] are both still in the house and not talking."

