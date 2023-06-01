Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Seminar Amid Divorce from Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has completed a seminar focused on navigating family change amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband and former NFL star Kroy Biermann.

On May 26, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum submitted a certificate of completion for a Navigating Family Change Seminar, according to documents obtained by The Messenger. She completed the online course — which was four hours long — on May 25.

Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann submitted individual filings for divorce on May 8 and are seeking temporary custody of their four minor children, who are currently living with them in their marital residence.

The former pair, who also co-parent Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, have been married for almost 12 years.

Following the initial divorce filings, Zolciak-Biermann filed a petition on May 16 to have the Superior Court of Fulton County drug test her ex amid claims of marijuana use.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 18: Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/GC Images) Paras Griffin/GC Images

Zolciak-Biermann requested the court to order Biermann to undergo a five-panel hair follicle drug test and to not cut or remove any hair until the test is complete, according to documents obtained by The Messenger.

The Don't Be Tardy star claimed to have seen the respondent smoking marijuana and is said to be concerned about the safety and well-being of the children in his care. While possession and use of marijuana is still illegal in Georgia, it has been decriminalized in Atlanta and parts of Fulton County.

Amid the ongoing drama, a source previously told The Messenger the mom-of-six is only focused on one thing: the well-being of her children.

"Kim is doing the best she can at the moment," the source said. "Her focus is on the kids. There's been no movement with everything. [Kim and Kroy] are both still in the house and not talking."