    Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Ex Kroy ‘Argued’ Over Her Spending, but She ‘Has Nothing to Hide’: Source 

    After Kim and estranged husband Kroy both filed for divorce, the former NFL star requested she undergo a psychological evaluation.

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor and Lanae Brody
    JWPlayer

    In the wake of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann both filing for divorce, a source tells The Messenger that things were rocky near the end of their 11-year marriage.

    "They argued a lot about her spending and him not having a stable job after retirement in their marriage," the source said. "Their lifestyle never changed when Kroy retired."

    In September 2016, Kroy was released by the Buffalo Bills, bringing an end to his eight-year NFL career.

    Days after it was reported that the pair filed for divorce, Kroy requested the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star undergo a psych evaluation as part of the proceedings, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

    Read More

    "She's a great mom, and Kroy is just looking for things," the source said of the request. "She has nothing to hide and will do whatever she has to do for the kids."

    When contacted by The Messenger for comment, Kroy's lawyers referred to their May 18 motion requesting that Kim undergo a psychological evaluation. 

    The motion claimed that Kim had been exhibiting "very troubling behavior," including "compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

    Kim and Kroy share sons Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10 and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. Kim also has daughters Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships. 

    The motion also requested that Kim "be psychologically evaluated to ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through Respondent's compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

    Kim's daughters showed their support for their mother when she celebrated her birthday on May 19. 

    "You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!!" Ariana wrote on her Instagram Stories, as seen by People magazine. "Thank you for all you do. I am so proud of you mom." Brielle also shared a photo of her mom on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

    Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
    ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 13: Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) ATLANTA, GA - MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann attends Kim Zolciak's Birthday Party on May 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
