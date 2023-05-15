Kim Petras Appears on ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover, Announces New Album

Sports Illustrated has revealed its 2023 Swimsuit Issue cover stars.

The brand showed off the new covers earlier this morning, announcing actor Megan Fox, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, swimsuit model Brooks Nader, and Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras as the four featured names.

Sports Illustrated celebrated each of the women on social media. "When we say they’re absolutely groundbreaking, we mean it," the publication wrote on Instagram. "These women are mothers, artists, entrepreneurs, history-makers and everything in between."

Photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, California, Petras was thrilled to be included. "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," said the 30-year-old. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] very big dream for me."

Petras made history earlier this year as the first out transgender person to win a major Grammy Award for her collab with Sam Smith, "Unholy." "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Moving forward, Petras hopes gender won't hold anyone back from following their dreams. In life, "I think what you do is the most important thing, not what your gender is," she said. "No matter your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it's about what you make of life and it's about what's inside of you and all of that, so I hope that can be inspiring to people."

While it's certainly a barrier-breaking moment, Petras is not the first transgender woman to grace the cover of the magazine. Model and actress Leyna Bloom earned that distinction in July 2021, becoming the first trans person ever to appear on a Sports Illustrated cover in the magazine's then 67-year history.

Meanwhile, Petras is ramping up for the release of Feed the Beast, her debut album, following an earlier mixtape and compilation album. "The story begins on June 23rd," she posted on Instagram this morning with an ominous image of a sword on a beach. She's also set to appear on the cover of Out Magazine's upcoming Pride Issue.