    Kim Kardashian Says This Season of ‘The Kardashians’ Was ‘My Most Emotional’

    The Kardashians Season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu.

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    David Livingston/Getty

    Kim Kardashian is opening up about her personal life being played out on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

    The reality star sat down with Savannah Guthrie on Today Tuesday, dishing on some of the gossip swirling about her romantic interests — including her split from ex Pete Davidson in August 2022.

    "You're going through a breakup on camera" Guthrie said to Kim, referring to the Season 3 trailer that dropped last month. "That's hard to do, isn't it?"

    "Out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional — and frustrating internally with family — that I haven't really seen or experienced before," said Kim.

    Read More

    Davidson is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Chase Sui Wonders.

    Kim also spoke about tension with sister Kourtney Kardashian surrounding her wedding with Travis Barker.

    "We've been there before, and we'll always be okay," said Kim. "But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable because I'm sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences."

    She added, "But I'm proud that we're still so open and still driven to show and share so much."

