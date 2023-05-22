Kim Kardashian Says ‘There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep’ as a Mom of 4

Kim Kardashian is getting real about motherhood.
On Monday's installment of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, host Jay Shetty asked Kardashian if her experience as a mom is what she thought it would be.
The Kardashians star shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.
"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," said Kardashian.
She continued, "When you're in it — I mean, especially when they're babies, and you're feeding — there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."
She walked Shetty through a day in her life and said her mornings are hectic as she's tasked with doing her daughters' hair.
"You have no idea what's going on. I always have to do one of my daughters' hair, and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way," she said. "And then this one needs me to put his shoes on. They all need you. It's like full, crazy madness, cooking, running around; it's wild."
She said morning workouts help her "prepare for the two hours of craziness."
Still, the SKIMS co-founder credited parenting as "the thing that has taught me the most about myself," adding, "It has been the most challenging thing."
Kardashian shared, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep — like what just happened? With all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there. It's me to play good cop and bad cop so that's definitely a challenge."
On parenting, she added, "There's nothing that can prepare you ... I don't care how long you wait, I don't care what you're waiting for, you're never prepared. But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."
