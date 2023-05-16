Kim Kardashian is apparently acing her journey to becoming a lawyer.
The Kardashians star shared just how well she's doing in her legal aspirations as she appeared Tuesday morning on TODAY.
"I'm still studying," she told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. "I'm in Constitutional Law 1 and 2 right now. It's my toughest, not the biggest fan of it. I've been sharing my struggle."
Despite her "struggle," Kardashian said that she earned a high score on her recent tests.
- Kim Kardashian on Tension with Kourtney in New ‘Kardashians’ Season: ‘We’ll Always Be OK’
- Kim Kardashian Says This Season of ‘The Kardashians’ Was ‘My Most Emotional’
- Blac Chyna Shares Rare Look Into Her Current Relationship With Rob Kardashian
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs
- Kim Petras Appears on ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover, Announces New Album
"I took a midterm yesterday, I got one hundred percent. I got a 95 on my other midterm," she revealed. "I just feel like that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through."
Kardashian added, "Hopefully in the next year or so I can take the official bar and be done."
In December 2021, the mom of four announced via Instagram that she passed the baby bar.
"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she captioned a set of stylish bathroom photos. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."
She went on to open up about her rocky journey, which included failing the baby bar three times as she followed in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps.
"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," Kardashian wrote at the time. "I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses)."
The SKIMS mogul further explained that she still has to take another bar exam due to California state law and noted, "This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate."
Kardashian concluded, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"
