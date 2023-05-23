The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kim Kardashian Says ‘It’s Okay’ to Embrace Imperfection as a Mom Since ‘There’s No Manual’

    "Everyone's doing the best that they can. I just feel so lucky that I have a good group of girlfriends," the mother-of-four shared

    Published
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian may be a perfectionist in nearly all aspects of her life, except for one: motherhood.

    During an appearance on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKIMS founder and mom-of-four spoke candidly about her struggles as a parent — and how she embraces the challenges.

    "It's okay to feel that you are not one hundred percent at being the best mom," she told Shetty. "I say this all the time, there is no manual. They do not come with a manual. Everyone's doing the best that they can. I just feel so lucky that I have a good group of girlfriends and all of our kids are experiencing different things."

    Kim Kardashian and her four children
    Kim Kardashian and her four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm
    Read More

    "Everything that they have to go through... we're okay, they will be okay," she added. "They will feel the love and support and that's all you can do."

    Kardashian — who shares four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — also admitted being a single parent to four can be "really hard."

    "I always think everything in life comes our way to really teach us something," she shared. "It's a really hard task when you have four kids and they all want to be put to bed at the same time by the same person. They all want to do it individually and have that experience and no one wants to wait."

    "They don’t understand that I work or I have a school schedule too. Kids will never understand," the Kardashians star continued. "I think it's just those nights where you can't divide yourself and work with what we have."

    Kardashian also revealed that through the chaos, there are nights that she questions everything.

    "[Motherhood] has been the most challenging thing," she said. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s—, this f—ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

    "You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kardashian added. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

