Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’

Kim Kardashian revealed Monday that she’s recovering from breaking her shoulder, but she’s resuming her workouts.

The Kardashians star said in her Instagram Story that she also tore a tendon and as a result she’s been resting while the injuries heal. She didn’t, however, reveal how the injury occurred.

"I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back," she wrote. Trainer Melissa Alcantara was also featured in the clip and Kim revealed that the "same thing happened to her."

In a repost, the bodybuilding champ wrote, “I got you mamacita.”

"Nothing is going to keep me down,” Kim added. And it appears those are words she lives by. In recent weeks she shared photos from a “soccer tour” with her 7-year-old Saint West, where he watched some of his favorite teams compete in Japan and Miami.

Kim, 42, also used the post to promote the Alani by Kim K energy drink known as Kimade. It’s a gluten-free energy drink infused with biotin.

Kardashian and Alcantara have history together. They’ve worked together since 2017 when producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians contacted the trainer and asked if was available to train Kim.