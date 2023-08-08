Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’

The ‘Kardashians’ star also tore a tendon, forcing to her to halt her workouts for a few weeks

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyRich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian revealed Monday that she’s recovering from breaking her shoulder, but she’s resuming her workouts.

The Kardashians star said in her Instagram Story that she also tore a tendon and as a result she’s been resting while the injuries heal. She didn’t, however, reveal how the injury occurred.

"I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back," she wrote. Trainer Melissa Alcantara was also featured in the clip and Kim revealed that the "same thing happened to her."

In a repost, the bodybuilding champ wrote, “I got you mamacita.”

Read More

"Nothing is going to keep me down,” Kim added. And it appears those are words she lives by. In recent weeks she shared photos from a “soccer tour” with her 7-year-old Saint West, where he watched some of his favorite teams compete in Japan and Miami.

Kim, 42, also used the post to promote the Alani by Kim K energy drink known as Kimade. It’s a gluten-free energy drink infused with biotin.

Kardashian and Alcantara have history together. They’ve worked together since 2017 when producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians contacted the trainer and asked if was available to train Kim.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.