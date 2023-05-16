Kim Kardashian on Tension with Kourtney in New ‘Kardashians’ Season: ‘We’ll Always Be OK’

Blood is thicker than water — even in the world of reality TV.
The upcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians — which hits the streamer May 25 — will feature major tension between Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian surrounding the Poosh founder's wedding to Travis Barker last year.
As Kim explained on Today Tuesday, however, that's just sisters being sisters.
"We've been there before, and we'll always be okay," Kim told host Savannah Guthrie. "We're always family. That's how we were raised."
Kim and Kourtney, of course, are no strangers to letting the highs and lows of their personal lives play out for the cameras. After all these years, Kim said she wears it with a badge of honor.
"I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable because I'm sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences," the SKIMS founder continued. "I'm proud that we're still so open and driven to show and share so much."
Despite that, Kim admitted that the process of producing a reality show doesn't exactly make it easy to leave drama in the past.
"You film it, we think we're good, and we make up," she explained. "And then you edit it, and I'm seeing all the things she's saying about me behind my back, and she's seeing all the things I'm saying about her behind her back. The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else's opinions."
Ultimately, the reality TV veteran is able to look on the bright side when it comes to hashing things out with her sisters for the world to see.
"I like to look at it as therapy," Kim said. "It gets really tricky, and it gets really emotional, but at the end of the day we still love sharing our life, and I don't see that changing anytime soon."
The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.
